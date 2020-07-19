Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

