Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
