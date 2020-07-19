Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

