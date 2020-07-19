Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after buying an additional 1,966,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,751,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
