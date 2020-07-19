Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after buying an additional 1,966,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,751,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

