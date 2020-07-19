Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.