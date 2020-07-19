Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enquest from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enquest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

