ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.30.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ENI will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

