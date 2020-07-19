Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.19.

ET opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

