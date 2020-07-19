Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $417.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.03. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.72.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,093. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

