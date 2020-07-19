Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €8.70 ($9.78) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.94 ($8.92).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

