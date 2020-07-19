Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of EIGI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 2.09. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $174,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.