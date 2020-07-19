Endurance International Group Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endurance International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $6.03 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $174,964 in the last ninety days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.