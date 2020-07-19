Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.22. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 16,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.66 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

