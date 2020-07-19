Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,078.99

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,078.99 and traded as low as $998.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,038.00, with a volume of 42,162 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $671.10 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,071.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,078.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

