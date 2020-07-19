Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.62. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKO.B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

