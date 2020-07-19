Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00021457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $689,178.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01851570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00195922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00086007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

