Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.07.

ESTC stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,528 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,458 shares of company stock worth $97,692,786. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 232.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 125.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

