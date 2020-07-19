Eight Capital Trims WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Target Price to C$0.85

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. WeedMD has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.77.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.85 million for the quarter.

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

