Eight Capital Trims WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Target Price to C$0.85

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. WeedMD has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.77.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.85 million for the quarter.

WeedMD Company Profile

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

