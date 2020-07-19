EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $29.64 on Thursday. EHang has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

