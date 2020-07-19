EBCoin (EBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $359,128.66 and approximately $18.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.04994056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00056070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032016 BTC.

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

