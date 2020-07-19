eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.