Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

