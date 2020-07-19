Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

