E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.39 ($11.67).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.49 ($11.79) on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.75.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

