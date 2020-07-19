E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.39 ($11.67).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.49 ($11.79) on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.75.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.