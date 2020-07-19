DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and ExlService (OTCMKTS:EXLS) Head-To-Head Review

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DynTek and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25

ExlService has a consensus target price of $65.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A ExlService 7.55% 14.43% 7.97%

Volatility & Risk

DynTek has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DynTek and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.22 $2.19 million N/A N/A ExlService $991.35 million 2.21 $67.66 million $2.43 26.26

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Summary

ExlService beats DynTek on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

