DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $10.88. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 622.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

