Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 875 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.66) to GBX 875 ($10.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) target price (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.88 ($12.33).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.03) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,154.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,046.16.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

