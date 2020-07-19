DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.44. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

