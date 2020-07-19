DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 million, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,612.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 815,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DSP Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DSP Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DSP Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,634,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

