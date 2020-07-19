DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.75. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.