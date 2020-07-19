Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €103.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($90.45) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.79 ($81.78).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €86.20 ($96.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.32 million and a PE ratio of 61.47. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($43.06) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($121.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.31.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

