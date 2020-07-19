Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.54. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 9,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Dover Motorsports worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

