Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

