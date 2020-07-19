Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

