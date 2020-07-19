Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of UFS opened at C$30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.09. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$25.29 and a 52 week high of C$56.66.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8519743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

