Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 7,575 Shares

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $33.50 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

