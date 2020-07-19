Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.86.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $210,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

