Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 295.90 ($3.64) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.37). The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

