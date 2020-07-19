Dimension Chain (EON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,241.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $62,241.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

