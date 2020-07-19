DigitalNote Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,987.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.70 million and $10,987.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00749265 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003818 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,069,203,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,300,117 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

