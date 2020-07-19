Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $270,804.86 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $270,804.86 and approximately $96.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00746507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003820 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

