Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $57.00 at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.