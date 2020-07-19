Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Imperial Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Imperial Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.42.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

