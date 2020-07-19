Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.