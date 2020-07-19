Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

