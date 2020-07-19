Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.02 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 62,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $284,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

