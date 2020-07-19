Diamond S Shipping Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.