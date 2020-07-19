Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 20.33%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

