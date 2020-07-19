Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy will continue to benefit from solid contribution from high-quality domestic oil plays. Its cost savings initiatives and reduction of existing debts via utilizing non-core asset sales proceeds are boosting margins. Divestiture of Canadian assets and the company’s decision to sell Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on four oil-rich U.S. basins. Sudden decline in commodity prices and demand has forced the company to take a few initiatives for preserving liquidity. However, Devon’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company operates in a competitive industry wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds. In addition, fluctuating oil prices are a concern.”

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of DVN opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.