Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($40.00).

FRA DPW opened at €35.16 ($39.51) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

