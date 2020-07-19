Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

LNSTY stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Deutsche Borse has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

About Deutsche Borse

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

